0 Jury selection continues in Pulse nightclub trial

Jury selection continued Wednesday in the trial of the widow of a man who killed 49 people and injured dozens more in a shooting at a Florida nightclub in 2016.

The case hinges on whether Noor Salman knowingly helped her husband, Omar Mateen, plan the attack at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. She faces charges of aiding the support of a foreign terrorist organization resulting in death and obstruction of justice.

After five days of jury selection, 42 of the necessary 56 people have been admitted to the jury pool.

Of the nine people who were questioned Wednesday, seven were admitted to the jury pool -- two women and five men.

Defense attorney Linda Moreno said she has been pleased with how the jury selection process has gone thus far.

"We believe in the good people of Orlando," Moreno said. "They are trying so hard, and Noor believes that we will have a fair trial."

The judge has been methodical in his questioning of potential jurors to ensure they'll be impartial should they be selected to serve on a jury.

Potential jurors were required to complete a lengthy questionnaire before they were called in for questioning.

WFTV legal analyst Bill Sheaffer said questionnaires can be helpful in high-profile trials, but they don't answer everything, especially when it comes to religion.

"Their views on (the) Islamic faith were not so extreme on the questionnaire that it brought them in for further questioning," Sheaffer said.

Salman on Wednesday wore a different black jacket than what she has worn in previous days. She requested a wardrobe change because she was cold.

The judge aims to seat a jury by Friday. Opening statements are expected to begin next Wednesday.

