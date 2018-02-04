Jury awards $7.5 million to man who fell in hot tub

A Florida jury awarded $7.5 million to a man who claimed he suffered permanent injuries after falling into a partially drained hot tub at a resort a decade ago, The Tampa Bay Times reported.
The jury ruled in favor of Ehab Mina, who said in civil court documents that he suffered permanent back and neck injuries in 2008 when he allegedly fell into the hot tub at the Boca Ciega Resort & Marina in Pinellas County.
Mina said he was using the hot tub in the afternoon before retiring to his condominium. He returned to the hot tub several hours later and it was not lit, according to Mina’s attorneys. Management also had partially trained the hot tub, the Times reported, citing Mina’s attorneys.
Mina claimed that he lost his balance and fell when he stepped into the hot tub, the Times reported.
Mina’s attorneys claimed that the resort and its management company, Condos by Sirata, were negligent for not providing adequate lighting during the evening and by failing to rope off the partially drained hot tub, the Times reported.
Last year a jury determined that the resort and its management company were equally at fault. This week, a second jury took 11 hours to rule on the damages portion of the case, the Times reported. The verdict also covers medical expenses for Mina, which included several back surgeries; and lost wages.
