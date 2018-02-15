0 Here's what to do to stop the bleeding from a gunshot wound

In light of shootings and incidents of violence around the country, Washington journalist Tim Mak shared on Twitter how to handle a gunshot wound.

Mak, who has an active National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians certification, said there are three things to consider, depending on where the wound is.

Mak suggested people take classes to get practice in being an initial responder and controlling bleeding.

Take a class! Most are free. Super interesting and useful: https://t.co/tYzRQTLceu — Tim Mak (@timkmak) February 15, 2018 Here's a flowchart for what you can do to stop bleeding with or without a first aid kit: https://t.co/fepP6FYQoc pic.twitter.com/lFPAWgsbW8 — Tim Mak (@timkmak) February 15, 2018

He has tweeted about how to handle trauma situations before. In January, Mak shared the need for the public to understand first aid amid news of crashes and other dangerous events that leave people injured.

PSA: The number one priority in a trauma situation like this is to stabilize the cervical spine; which in layman's terms is to hold the neck in an in-line neutral position (without forcing) until transport by emergency personnel https://t.co/dz7pjbrthn — Tim Mak (@timkmak) January 31, 2018 Train crash (and a lot of other news stories in the past year) illustrates the need for everyone to familiarize with first aid.



The simplest thing one can learn is how to stop bleeding. Without a med kit, put pressure on the wound, as much body weight as possible. — Tim Mak (@timkmak) January 31, 2018 The average human can exsanguinate (die from blood loss) between three to five minutes. If you see someone in a trauma situation, it is safe, and you are willing to help, follow these steps:https://t.co/iwlkguGNqK pic.twitter.com/hml9n7kBqd — Tim Mak (@timkmak) January 31, 2018 Put a knee above wound, put both hands on wound; anything to reduce flow of blood until emergency personnel arrive.



More sophisticated techniques, like using a tourniquet or hemostatic agents below. But primary action is PRESSURE, and as soon as possiblehttps://t.co/iwlkguYoPk — Tim Mak (@timkmak) January 31, 2018 A # of procedures you can undertake in an emergency situation, but American College of Emergency Physicians recommends that laypersons:



-Call 9-1-1

-Protect the injured from harm

-Stop bleeding

-Position people so they can breathe

-Provide comfort https://t.co/ZX3sUtLGBA — Tim Mak (@timkmak) January 31, 2018

