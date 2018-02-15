  • Here's what to do to stop the bleeding from a gunshot wound

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    In light of shootings and incidents of violence around the country, Washington journalist Tim Mak shared on Twitter how to handle a gunshot wound.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Mak, who has an active National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians certification, said there are three things to consider, depending on where the wound is.

    Mak suggested people take classes to get practice in being an initial responder and controlling bleeding.

    He has tweeted about how to handle trauma situations before. In January, Mak shared the need for the public to understand first aid amid news of crashes and other dangerous events that leave people injured.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories