Johnsonville recalls 109K pounds of sausage after reports of plastic contamination

A recall has been issued for a popular brand of sausage due to consumer reports that plastic pieces were found in the product.
Johnsonville, LLC issued a recall Thursday for 109,603 pounds of its smoked pork sausage, according to the United States Department of Agriculture news release.
The fully-cooked Jalapeño Cheddar Smoked Sausage included in the recall was produced on Jan. 4, 2018, and bears an establishment number “EST. 34224” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
The recalled items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.
Johnsonville, LLC received three consumer complaints that pieces of hard, green plastic were found in the sausage product.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, according to the USDA.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. The products should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase.
Consumers with questions about the recall can call or text Johnsonville Consumer Relations at 1-888-556-2728.
