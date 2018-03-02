0 John Legend, Chrissy Teigen donate $25,000 to Parkland shooting survivors' March for Our Lives

Celebrity couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are joining the likes of Oprah Winfrey and George and Amal Clooney in supporting survivors of the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting.

The Blast reported that the singer and his cookbook author and TV personality wife donated $25,000 to March for Our Lives, the group started by some survivors of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

>> Read more trending news

“We support the students,” Legend told The Associated Press Feb. 27. “We’re proud of the students. We’ve already sent them money. We sent them $25,000 to help with whatever costs they have for organizing, and we believe that our gun culture needs to change in America.”

SPOUSAL SUPPORT: @JohnLegend and @ChrissyTeigen have donated $25,000 to students organizing nationwide marches against gun violence @AMarch4OurLives pic.twitter.com/7LscKxQBiN — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) February 27, 2018

On Feb. 14, a 19-year-old former student opened fire at the school, killing 17 people and injuring many others. He has been changed with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Classes resumed at the school Wednesday.

On Feb. 18, survivors David Hogg, Alex Wind, Cameron Kasky, Jacqueline Coren and Emma Gonzalez announced a March 24 event in which students and supporters of March for Our Lives will march on Washington, D.C., for stricter gun laws.

The Clooneys announced they would participate in the march and donate $500,000 to the group Feb. 20. Winfrey later said she would match that donation.

“We stand out among other major countries in the world when it comes to these types of massacres, but also in the everyday gun violence that people have to deal with,” Legend told The AP. “I don’t think that we should accept that as normal. I think we’ve decided that everyone having unfettered access to guns is more important than all of us being safe, and I think we need to reshape that balance a bit so that we’re all more safe.”

“I’m glad these kids from Parkland are saying, ‘Enough is enough,’ and we support them,” Legend said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.