  • John Coleman, The Weather Channel founder, dead at 83

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    LAS VEGAS - John Coleman, who helped found and develop The Weather Channel, died Saturday at his home in Las Vegas. He was 83.

    >> Read more trending news

    Coleman, a longtime weatherman, innovated the position when he started at Good Morning America, according to the Washington Post. 

    Coleman started The Weather Channel in 1981 with Joseph D’Aleo. Coleman left the network and continued forecasting on stations in New York and Chicago. He last worked in San Diego until he retired in 2014, according to the Washington Post

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories