  • Job posting for 'Chicken Nugget Connoisseur' is clucking good

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    If you love Chicken Nuggets, this job will have you clucking in anticipation every day.

    >> Read more trending news

    “Just like a good steak, this opportunity is rare,” the British-based B&M budget retailer posted to its website. The job opening is for a “Chicken Nugget Connoisseur,” and the candidate who gets the job will receive a 25-pound voucher every month to spend on “fresh and frozen food” in their local B&M store. The job requires the nugget eater to share feedback with B&M.

    “You’ll want to take a bite out of this,” B&M wrote on its website.

    So, what kind of job experience does one need for this job?

    In its job posting, B&M offers some specific clues:

    • Getting the 20 share box of nuggets from McDonald's and keeping them all for yourself;

    • Being the first in the office kitchen whenever someone says “there’s cake”;

    • That time you tripped and fell at a buffet and saved the plate before yourself;

    • Going to an event or party because there is free food;

    • You value the importance of a fish finger sandwich in life;

    • You can conduct a Powerpoint presentation on the reasoning behind curly fries being nicer than chips;

    If you believe you qualify, wing it and apply.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories