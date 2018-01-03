Jinger Duggar, husband Jeremy Vuolo, announce they are expecting their first child

The Duggars are shaping up to have enough family members to fill a football team -- and there’s another one on the way.
Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) is expecting a child with her husband, former professional soccer player Jeremy Vuolo, the couple announced Wednesday.
“The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage,” the Vuolos told Us Weekly. “We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!”
They also shared a Bible verse (Psalm 139:13-14) to commemorate the occasion:
13 For you formed my inward parts;
you knitted me together in my mother’s womb.
14 I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made.
Wonderful are your works;
my soul knows it very well.
Jinger Vuolo, 24, and Jeremy Vuolo, 30, tied the knot in November 2016. The couple has been looking forward to having children for some time, and whether or not Jinger Vuolo was pregnant was a frequent topic on their show, “Counting On.”
“I love kids,” Jeremy Vuolo told Us Weekly in 2016. “I really share Jinger’s love for children.”
The couple’s child won’t be the only Duggar baby ushered in this year.
Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are also expecting their first child later this year.
The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}