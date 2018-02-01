0 Jim Carrey cleared of wrongdoing in lawsuit over ex-girlfriend's suicide

Actor and comedian Jim Carrey was cleared of any wrongdoing in the death of his ex-girlfriend Cathriona White.

White’s family brought the lawsuit against the actor following her suicide in September 2015. In court documents, White’s mother, Bridgid Sweetmann, and her husband Mark Burton claimed that Carrey gave White sexually transmitted diseases in the course of their relationship and provided her with the drugs used in her death.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carrey’s lawyer proved that White forged medical records to make it seem as though she was free of sexually transmitted diseases prior to their first introduction.

His attorney, Raymond Boucher reportedly found evidence that suggested that White passed off a friend’s medical information as her own. She reportedly changed the name and the dates on the medical records. It is also reported that White texted a friend asking for her medical records: “I need to see the layout … I will need to work on it before I give it to him.”

Carrey countersued and filed documents in October claiming White had forged her medical records

“When the threats were met with silence, White asked and obtained a copy of her friend’s Planned Parenthood records,” the motion stated at the time. “White’s intent in obtaining these records was clear — she cooked the records, creating forgeries with altered information, phony tests, and fictitious dates. A ruse, needed to support her lie, in July 2013.”

He also revealed that he paid her an undisclosed amount of money after she threatened “to go to the press” with allegations that he gave her the STDs.

A rep for Carrey confirmed that he was cleared on Jan. 25 and said he would like to move on with his life.

