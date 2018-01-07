JFK Airport terminal evacuated because of massive water main break

NEW YORK - A portion of John F. Kennedy International Airport was evacuated Sunday due to a massive water main break, WPIX reported.
The water leak flooded a baggage claim area of Terminal 4, dousing suitcases piled up by stranded travelers.
Because of a snowstorm that slammed the New York metropolitan area Thursday, many passengers at JFK and LaGuardia airports remain stranded from canceled or delayed flights.
Water main break adds insult to injury at weather-plagued #JFK airport. Cascades of water flooded customs hall in Terminal 4. Customs closed, planeloads of people stuck on flights that already landed. Other flights diverted elsewhere. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/I5CUDEBPZ4— Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) January 7, 2018
Hundreds of bags have been lined up in rows on the floor in the baggage claim areas while travelers, sometimes sleeping next to their suitcases, wait to board flights, WPIX reported.
The New York Port Authority said the problems are due to a surge in flights produced by the rescheduling of flights, WABC reported.
Bitter cold is also disabling equipment on the tarmac. Doors are frozen shut on some planes, making it difficult to retrieve luggage, WABC reported.
“Massive water main break” at terminal 4, #jfk #jfkairport pic.twitter.com/MY99pcGwf0— Reuven Fenton (@ReuvenFen) January 7, 2018
