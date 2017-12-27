Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux still going strong despite divorce rumors

0

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are still going strong despite rumors to the contrary.

According to US Weekly, the couple faced another round of divorce rumors in recent months because both have been busy with work. Aniston has been filming her upcoming film “Dumplin'” in Atlanta and reportedly made weekend visits to her man in New York City, where he is working on the Netflix series “Maniac.”

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are going strong despite split rumors: pic.twitter.com/ccE7n268Pa — Us Weekly (@usweekly) December 27, 2017

The distance fueled rumors, but sources say that they are stronger than ever.

“She prefers L.A. He has a fondness for New York, but they knew that about each other from the beginning and decided it wasn’t an issue. It doesn’t mean they’re splitting up,” the source said, adding that the time apart “doesn’t mean they are getting divorced or having problems.”

According to the source, the couple reunited at their Bel Air home for Christmas and plan to party with pals in Cabo San Lucas for New Year’s Day.

“They are both independent people and don’t spend every minute together,” a source close to the actress said. “They don’t let all speculation get to them.”

Aniston has previously spoken out against the constant gossip about her. In July, she wrote an honest essay about pregnancy rumors that ran wild following a beach vacation with her husband.

“For the record, I am not pregnant. What I am is fed up. I’m fed up with the sport-like scrutiny and body shaming that occurs daily under the guise of ‘journalism,’ the ‘First Amendment’ and ‘celebrity news,'” she wrote in part.

She continued and encouraged people to not react to the rumors and brush them off, like she tries to do.

“What can change is our awareness and reaction to the toxic messages buried within these seemingly harmless stories served up as truth and shaping our ideas of who we are,” she wrote. “We get to decide how much we buy into what’s being served up, and maybe some day the tabloids will be forced to see the world through a different, more humanized lens because consumers have just stopped buying the b******t.”

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux "Living Separate Lives" Story Is Fake News https://t.co/wjXx5flkvy pic.twitter.com/CpsIBu8loy — Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) December 16, 2017

Jennifer Aniston and husband Justin Theroux have landed in Mexico to ring in the new year with pals Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka(Dec.27.2017) pic.twitter.com/pj0TCbGP5W — Larie Evangelista (@dheldevil888) December 27, 2017

