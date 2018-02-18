0 Jennifer Lawrence to take time off from acting in order to ‘fix our democracy'

Jennifer Lawrence plans to take the next year off from acting in order to devote time working with a group trying to limit the influence of money in politics.

Lawrence, 27, is a member of the board of Represent.Us, a group working to pass anti-corruption laws which limit the amount of money that can be used to influence politicians.

"I'm going to take the next year off. I'm going to be working with this organization as a part of Represent.Us ... Trying to get young people engaged politically on a local level,” Lawrence told Entertainment Tonight while promoting the release of her latest movie Red Sparrow. “It doesn't have anything to do with partisan (politics). It's just anti-corruption and stuff trying to pass state by state laws that can help prevent corruption, fix our democracy."

Lawrence, one of the highest-paid actress in the world, has used her position to help causes in the past.

She participated in the Women’s March in January, posting a photo holding protest signs with Cameron Diaz and Adele.

"I stand in solidarity for Women's rights, Equal pay, DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), CHIP (Children's Health Insurance Program)," she wrote.

Lawrence was also honored with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter’s 2017 Women in Entertainment Power 100 breakfast in December.

“It’s not easy to speak out,” Lawrence said. “It’s not easy to face criticism on a global scale. But the fact is I have been given a platform, and if I don’t use it, then I don’t deserve it.”

