Jazz guard fined $35,000 for slapping phone out of fan's hand

Making the wrong call proved costly for Utah Jazz guard Rodney Hood.
Hood was fined $35,000 by the NBA on Friday when he knocked a cell phone out of a fan’s hand after being ejected from Wednesday’s game against the Washington Wizards, ESPN reported.
The 6-foot-8 reserve guard was ejected after picking up his second technical foul during Utah’s 107-104 victory. As he left the court, a fan sitting in a seat at Capitol One Arena in Washington appeared to be taking a photo or video of Hood’s exit. As Hood walked past the fan, he slapped the cell phone out of the man’s hand, ESPN reported.
Rodney Hood does not care about your phone 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/NT0B6nJgo0— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 11, 2018
“I apologized to the man. It wasn't intentional,” Hood said Friday. “I regret it. You just learn from it and move on from it.”
Hood is the fourth player to be fined for an incident with a fan. Previously, DeMarcus Cousins, Kyrie Irving and Austin Rivers each were fined $25,000, ESPN reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}