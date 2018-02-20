JAY-Z leaves $11,000 tip on $80,000 bar tab for friend's birthday celebration

NEW YORK - JAY-Z reportedly spent big at a New York bar over the weekend.
According to the New York Post’s Page Six, the rapper and father of three spent a combined $110,000 at three locations in the city while celebrating Roc Nation Sports president Juan “OG” Perez, who is also a close friend of Hov.
Although his wife, Beyonce, daughter, Blue and in-laws, Tina Knowles Lawson and Richard Lawson, were at the NBA All-Star Game, Jay was reportedly at Zuma, a high-end Japanese restaurant, for dinner. He and his friends, other Roc Nation executives, spent about $13,000, according to Page Six.
The tabloid also reported that the group later went to Manhattan’s Made in Mexico Mexican restaurant and spent $9,000 on drinks.
The last stop was Playroom nightclub, where Page Six reported Jay was seen handing out bottles of his own Ace of Spades Champagne to tables. His group paid full price for 40 bottles of the drink.
People reported that a server posted a photo of the tab at Playroom, showing the bottles totaled more than $80,000. The group left an $11,100 tip.
Jay Z tab at Playroom last night. I’m just gonna cry in poor for the rest of the day. 😭 pic.twitter.com/q2OhOoi3YS— Vic (@MisterClasico) February 19, 2018
