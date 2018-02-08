0 Jacob Copeland's mom, upset over son's choice on signing day, leaves ceremony after announcement

She was dressed in support of Tennessee or Alabama as she wore a Tennessee hat and a ‘Bama shirt. At the same time, an orange Tennessee hat, a red Crimson Tide hat and a blue Gators hat lay on the table in front of high school football standout Jacob Copeland. Which one would he choose? Would it match the apparent preferred schools of his mother or a different one?

>> Read more trending news

If you’ve seen the video, you know the answer. The star wide receiver chose the blue University of Florida Gators hat and his mother, Betty Copeland, was having none of it.

She got up, grabbed her purse and left the letter of intent signing at Escambia High School in Pensacola, Florida, Sports Illustrated reported.

Jacob Copeland's mother — in an Alabama sweater and Tennessee hat — just got up and left after he announced he was going to Florida pic.twitter.com/tOZHnZeamv — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 7, 2018

Copeland said during an interview he didn’t know why his mother left, but that they discussed the choices and he went with his heart, the Pensacola News Journal reported.

Copeland’s mother eventually returned and did her part of the signing before leaving again, CBS Sports reported. She returned again and gave him a hug as he cried.

Copeland took to Twitter and said it was part of his mother’s personality and she just “put on a show.”

What my mama did today was hilarious 😂 if you knew her personally that’s her job. PUT ON A SHOW! 🤦🏾‍♂️😂😂 — Jacob Copeland 🇭🇹 (@JCope1era) February 7, 2018

Copeland had 32 offers from schools before National Signing day, the Pensacola News Journal reported.

Never thought I’ll live to see this moment. Everything I’ve been through in life came back to me at this moment. I’m truly blessed because God makes no mistakes. I just can’t thank him enough for what he has done for me over the 18 years of my life. 🙏🏾❤️ #GoGators #TearsOfJoy pic.twitter.com/voY9SFpzG8 — Jacob Copeland 🇭🇹 (@JCope1era) February 8, 2018 I give one promise to “GatorNation” I will not let the swamp down‼️🐊💯 #GoGators pic.twitter.com/oQB8CRSOX0 — Jacob Copeland 🇭🇹 (@JCope1era) February 8, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.