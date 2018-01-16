Jacksonville RB Leonard Fournette involved in multicar crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was involved in a three-car crash Tuesday on I-295 in Jacksonville.
Sgt. Dylan Bryan said Fournette was inside a vehicle involved in the collision. Fournette was able to drive home, a Jaguars spokesman said.
There were no injuries and Fournette was not at fault, officials said.
A driver of a black Buick in the crash was cited for careless driving.
The crash occurred around 11:40 a.m. on I-295 southbound near Heckscher Drive and the Dames Point Bridge, according to FHP.
Leonard Fournette involved in a minor crash this morning. Not at fault and it sounds more like a fender bender. #Jaguars say Fournette was rear ended. @ActionNewsJax— Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) January 16, 2018
The crash temporarily blocked a lane.
Fournette and the Jaguars will be playing for a spot in the Super Bowl on Sunday when they travel to New England to face the Patriots in the AFC championship game.
Action News Jax obtained this picture of @_fournette smiling with workers after the accident. We're glad he and everyone else involved are okay! @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/9VUegOaDT9— Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) January 16, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}