It's so cold in Texas, this car wash froze over

    By: Amanda O'Donnell, Austin American-Statesman

    PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - Perhaps it’s not the best day to get a car wash in Central Texas.

    If you were wondering just how cold it is in and around Austin, a picture taken Tuesday morning at a Pflugerville car wash might serve as an answer:

    Noelle Newton, of Houston’s Fox 7, tweeted a picture Tuesday morning showing a car wash at an HEB in Pflugerville that had completely frozen over. 

    According to the National Weather Service, it was 30 degrees in Pflugerville around 1 p.m. Tuesday. The temperature in Austin was 31 degrees, with a hard freeze warning in effect till noon Wednesday.

    Tuesday's deep freeze stretched across a wide swath of the U.S., from South Texas to Canada and from Montana through New England. In Texas, freezing temperatures were reported in Amarillo, Lubbock, Dallas, Austin and Houston.

