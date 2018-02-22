Instant Pot warns of cookers overheating, melting

Instant Pot is warning customers of a potential hazard in one of its cooker models.
WTSP reported Thursday that the company made a post on Facebook Sunday saying it has received “a small number of reports” that its Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker overheats, causing melting.
“We believe the problem only affects batchcodes 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734, and 1746. To verify the 4-digit batchcode, locate the silver label on the underside of the product,” the company said in the post. “The batchcode is the 4-digit number located at the bottom right of the label. We want you to know that we take any problem with our products extremely seriously as safety and quality are our primary concern, and we are working cooperatively with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).”
The company asked customers with the Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker from batchcodes 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734, and 1746 to stop using the product immediately.
Customers with this model who have questions can call the Instant Pot customer care team at 1-800-828-7280.
