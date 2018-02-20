0 Hundreds of students walk out in mass protest, march to Parkland high school

WEST BOCA RATON, Fla. - Hundreds of Florida students at West Boca High School walked off campus Tuesday morning and thousands more at other high school campuses held rallies or remembrances in honor of the 17 students and teachers killed in a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., last week.

>> Read more trending news

The West Boca High students walked off of campus and headed south to Parkland in a show of solidarity with Douglas High students who have called for stronger gun control measures in the wake of the massacre.

West Boca High is about 10 miles north of Douglas High.

The students gathered at first in a school courtyard, where hundreds of students chanted “we want change, we want change.”

>> Related: Students to board buses for Tallahassee, where they’ll try to change gun laws

http://www.mypalmbeachpost.com/news/local-education/west-boca-high-students-walk-off-campus-protest-march-miles-south-parkland/TGH8rnT7Co7LazKnqF0CEK/

Later, the students began streaming down the street toward Parkland, where Douglas High is located. Live footage from television news choppers showed dozens of students walking peacefully along major roads.

>> Related: Dallas Mayor pro tem tells NRA it can hold annual convention someplace else

Kendrick Hong, a 14-year-old West Boca High freshman, said the school was having a moment of silence for Douglas, which was to last 17 minutes, but kids got frustrated and said, “let’s go!”

He said school security tried to stop them but it “just turned into a spontaneous demonstration.”

“It’s just amazing that all of us just did it.”

“I just didn’t feel anyone was doing anything about guns,” said Hong, who walked about 4 ½miles before getting a ride to Douglas.

He said West Boca High Principal Craig Sommer is walking with the kids.

Hong believes about 90 percent of the school took part in the walk.

“We are supporting a cause. That’s what so amazing,” said freshman Joey Courtney, 14.

>> Related: Who was Marjory Stoneman Douglas? 13 things to know about Parkland high school’s namesake

Hey guys! West Boca high is supporting msd in a march to our school!!! Please join them they are on lox right now. #neveragain #douglasstrong pic.twitter.com/UcYd57HGB3 — Aly Sheehy (@Aly_Sheehy) February 20, 2018

Courtney said teachers also marched with the students “because they don’t feel safe either because of the lack of gun laws.”

No one should be afraid to go to school,” Hong said.

Rebeca Rojas, 14, a freshman at West Boca, said, “We have a right to protest. President Trump needs to know that he needs to make a law so that someone can’t get guns so easily.”

>> Related: When is the Stoneman Douglas town hall meeting; what time, what channel?

At the same time, students at Boca Raton High and Park Vista High west of Boynton Beach held rallies or rememberances on their school campuses.

The public manifestations came as students from Douglas High boarded a bus Tuesday afternoon for Tallahassee, where they planned to press for changes to Florida’s gun laws.

Stoneman Douglas student greets West Boca High students after their march.



Alex Wind gives a stirring speech.#NeverAgain#ParklandStudents https://t.co/fPPxAqYw91 pic.twitter.com/XoYQ1rgNwD — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) February 20, 2018

West Boca High School Students March To Parkland https://t.co/47L2GV84c7 pic.twitter.com/YO6pR9Ycqr — Sparta Report (@spartareport) February 20, 2018

West Boca High students walk off campus in protest, march miles to #Parkland https://t.co/MQ6mxZNLzs — robin webb (@RobinAria) February 20, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.