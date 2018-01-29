Humpback whale washes ashore on Florida beach

FERNADINA BEACH, Fla. - A whale died after washing ashore on a Florida beach near Jacksonville Sunday morning, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said.
The 30-foot humpback whale washed ashore on Fernadina Beach around 10 a.m., according to FWC officials.
The whale showed signs of scavenging by sharks, FWC officials said, which are natural predators to humpback whales.
Whoa. A viewer sent me these pictures of a whale washed ashore at Fernandina Beach. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/jMtnun7OaA— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) January 28, 2018
Fish and wildlife officials will perform a necropsy Monday to determine the whale’s cause of death.
Officials are leaving the whale on the beach because it is too big to move, but they urge onlookers not to disturb it.
The humpback whale was not fully grown, since they can reach 60 feet, FWC officials said.
