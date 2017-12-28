Human teeth, heroin, gun found on alleged Walmart shoplifter

South Carolina authorities are investigating an alleged shoplifter arrested at a Myrtle Beach-area Walmart after discovering human teeth, drugs, and a gun on him, according to local news outlets.
Police discovered more than 3,000 doses of heroin, marijuana and pills on suspect Tavon Malik Stanley, 21, of Calabash, North Carolina, according to the Sun News of Myrtle Beach.
A store employee reported seeing Ashley Smith, 18, who was with Stanley, steal $25 worth of merchandise.
When police searched Stanley they said they found:
- More than 3,000 doses of heroin
- Two human teeth
- Three unopened fentanyl patches
- 56 blue pills with “K9” imprinted on them
- 25 pills with “3060” imprinted on them
- 22 grams of marijuana
Stanley told investigators the teeth belonged to him.
“He provided NMB Public Safety with paperwork showing that they were extracted by a professional,” North Myrtle Beach police spokesman Pat Dowling said in a statement, according to the Sun.
Stanley is facing charges of trafficking heroin, drug possession, unlawful carrying of a pistol and marijuana possession, the Sun reported.
Smith is facing shoplifting charges and was released from jail.
Stanley is out of jail on a $51,000 bond.
