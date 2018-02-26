Hugh Grant pays tribute to former 'Notting Hill' co-star Emma Chambers

Actor Hugh Grant took to Twitter to mourn his “Notting Hill” co-star Emma Chambers, who died Wednesday at the age of 53.
“Emma Chambers was a hilarious and very warm person and of course a brilliant actress,” wrote Grant, who played the brother to Chambers’ character in “Notting Hill.”
“Very sad news,” he wrote.
Emma Chambers was a hilarious and very warm person and of course a brilliant actress. Very sad news.— Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) February 24, 2018
Chambers’ agent, John Grant, confirmed news of the actress’ death Saturday to The Guardian. Chambers was well-respected for her comedic talents. She starred on "The Vicar of Dibley" from 1994 to 2007, earning a British Comedy Award in 1998, BBC News reported.
“We are very sad to announce the untimely death, from natural causes, of the acclaimed actress Emma Chambers,” Grant told the newspaper. “Over the years, Emma created a wealth of characters and an immense body of work. She brought laughter and joy to many and will be greatly missed.”
Chambers is survived by her husband, Ian Dunn, whom she was married to for 27 years, E! Online reported.
The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}