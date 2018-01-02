  • Huge pileup involving dozens of vehicles closes freeway in Buffalo

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. - A major pileup on a freeway near Buffalo, New York, involved at least 25 vehicles and possibly more, according to local news outlets, and left at least two people injured.

    The accident, which happened during blizzard-like conditions Tuesday afternoon, closed down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 in Lancaster, New York State Police reported.

    The crash is blamed on poor visibility.

    Several news outlets have reported as many as 75 vehicles could be involved in the pileup.

