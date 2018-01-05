HP recalling thousands of laptop batteries over fire and burn risks

HP Inc. is recalling thousands of lithium-ion batteries for its Notebook and mobile workstations over fire and burn risks, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, which issued a notice on the recall Thursday.
“The lithium-ion batteries can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards,” the CPSC said on its website.
The recall affects some 50,000 laptops.
“These batteries have the potential to overheat, posing a fire and burn hazard to customers,” HP Inc. said in a recall notice on its website. So owners should stop using the affected batteries immediately.
To find out if a particular HP laptop or mobile workstation battery has been recalled, HP is urging customers to run HP's Validation Utility software.
If the battery is one those affected by the recall, the owner needs to install an update that will put the device in Battery Safe mode, according to Consumer Reports, so that the device is safely running off AC power.
HP Inc. is replacing the affected batteries for free.
