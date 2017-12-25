Hospital wraps babies born on Christmas weekend in stockings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Continuing a 26-year tradition, babies born Christmas Eve at Baptist Health Louisville were placed in their own stockings.
"It makes it a little bit more personal for the families here as well, because when you're in the hospital this time of year, the moms and dads may be away from other children and other family," Leann Baker, nurse practitioner, told WLKY. "This is just a way to try to make it a little more special for them at this time of year and maybe a little less homesick."
The baby hats are crocheted by volunteers. The stockings are purchased through the hospital’s auxiliary for the newborns.
