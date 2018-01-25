Hospital helps with nurse's helipad proposal

FALL RIVER, Mass. - She thought it was a normal call to the helipad, but a nurse in Massachusetts had a surprise of a lifetime thanks to her co-workers and her new fianceé.
Sandi Moniz, who works as a nurse at Charlton Memorial Hospital thought her call to look at the building’s helipad was normal training. But when she looked outside, she realized it was so much more, WJAR reported.
Written out in lights at the center of the landing zone were the words “Marry Me.”
Next to the lights was her longtime boyfriend, Andrew Campos, who had been planning the surprise for a month.
“He knows how much I love my job. It made me feel really happy my boss was a part of it, the president of the hospital was part of it, security, the director of nursing, everyone,” Moniz told WJAR.
The couple plan on getting married in spring 2019, WJAR reported.
