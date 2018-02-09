Horses to get new homes after working Mardi Gras parade

NEW ORLEANS - After the city has let the good times roll, a herd of horses will hopefully find new homes.
The Humane Society of Louisiana has 19 horses up for adoption, brought in to help carnival krewes during Mardi Gras, and they’re available for pickup Wednesday.
"There’s such a need for surplus horses during the Carnival season that these horses are brought in from out of state, or out of city, and then leased to the Carnival krewes,” Jeff Dorson, director of the Humane Society of Louisiana, told WDSU. “Then, after Carnival, we don't know what might happen to them. They could be resold or end up at auction or a sale barn and have a very uncertain, possibly tragic ending.”
So the group started the program with Cascade Stables last year, adopting out 17 horses.
“We have some quarter horses, some thoroughbreds,” Barb Smith, with Cascade Stables, told WDSU. “I think we have a horse of every color out here just about. We have some older ones, some younger ones. They're all just great horses this year.”
Adoption fees range from $500 to $1,500, which helps cover stable costs like veterinary visits and shoeing. Applications are available online.
