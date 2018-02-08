  • Home Improvement, Justified actor, musician Mickey Jones dead at 76

    By: Patrick McMahon, Rare.us

    Actor and musician Mickey Jones — known for dozens of character roles in TV and film, and a musical career that yielded numerous Gold records — has died at 76 after “a long illness.”

    Jones’ agent Cherry Hepburn confirmed Jones’ death in a statement to Deadline but did not offer specifics on how he died or services.

    He is survived by his wife Phyllis Jean Starr and their two children, according to Entertainment Weekly.

    Jones’ film credits include “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” “Sling Blade,” “Tin Cup,” “Total Recall” and many moreTV credits include “Justified,” “M*A*S*H,” “Home Improvement,” “Baywatch,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “Workaholics.”

    Jones was a musician long before he ever saw time on a screen according to the New York Daily News. A drummer, Mickey Jones played on tracks like “Secret Agent Man” by Johnny Rivers, “If I Had a Hammer” by Trini Lopez, and “Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)” by Kenny Rogers and the First Edition.

    His career of over 20 years started before he was even out of high school and led to over a dozen certified Gold records.

    This image released by FX shows Mickey Jones as Rodney "Hot Rod" Dunham in a scene from "Justified." Jones, who worked steadily in TV and film since the 1970s, died early Wednesday at age 76 after an undisclosed illness.
    Prashant Gupta/AP

    He’d go on to play drums for Bob Dylan, joining the singer-songwriter on his infamous 1966 tour through Europe that saw Dylan called “Judas” for playing with electric instruments in Manchester. Some fans saw the decision as an abandonment of the sound that propelled him to fame.

     

     

