Home encased in ice as firefighters battle deadly blaze

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man was killed in a fire early Friday morning in Salem Township, Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania as firefighters battled the flames in dangerously cold conditions.
Ice formed at the scene amid sub-zero wind chills in the double digits as firefighters battled the flames, which quickly engulfed the home just after 1 a.m.
Jeremy Rugh, 22, became trapped in the home and was unable to escape, according to the Westmoreland County coroner. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but witnesses said it began on the first floor, officials said.
Firefighters battled two other fires in Westmoreland County within a matter of hours, including one that destroyed two homes in a senior living community.
