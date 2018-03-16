0 Hillary Clinton breaks wrist in bathtub fall in Indian palace

Hillary Clinton fell in a bathtub while visiting India for a book tour and fractured her wrist, according to a story from DNA India.

Clinton was staying at the Umaid Bhawan Palace when she fell, the story said. The Umaid Bhawan Palace was the one-time home of the former royal family of Jodhpur.

News of the fall comes days after a video was widely circulated showing Clinton twice slipping down stairs at the Jahaz Mahal, an ancient retreat built as an inn to accommodate pilgrims who came to Delhi to visit Muslim shrines there.

Clinton is in India on a book tour for her memoir, “What Happened.” She drew criticism this week when she said in a speech in New Delhi, that President Donald Trump has “quite an affinity for dictators” and that he “really likes their authoritarian posturing and behavior.”

Clinton went on to say Democrats “do not do well with white men, and we don’t do well with married, white women. And part of that is an identification with the Republican Party and a sort of ongoing pressure to vote the way that your husband, your boss, your son, whoever, believes you should.”

According to several sources, Clinton was taken to a private hospital, Goyal Hospital, around 5 a.m. (local time) Wednesday. According to Suresh Goyal, the CEO of the hospital, Clinton “was here for about 15-20 minutes.”

Clinton has had a history of suffering falls in recent years. Five months ago, she had to wear a surgical boot after breaking her toe. She said she fell as she ran down stairs carrying a cup of coffee.

In 2016, she collapsed as she left a memorial service in New York City for the victims of the 9/11 attacks. Later that day she said she had been suffering from pneumonia and had become dehydrated at the service. Clinton suffered a concussion and a blood clot near her brain after a fall in her home in 2013.

Trump attacked Clinton’s health during the campaign, saying the former secretary of state was not well enough to serve as president.

On Thursday, she wore a scarf over her right arm and hand as she toured monuments in the city of Jaipur.

