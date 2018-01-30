0 High school student dies after fight in classroom over cellphone

WASHINGTON - A high school student died over the weekend, days after police said he was attacked in a classroom for refusing to let two people use his cellphone, according to multiple reports.

The victim, who was not identified by authorities, was struck several times in the face and body Jan. 10 in a classroom at Ballou High School in Washington, D.C., WTTG reported. He told police the attack started after he told *at least two people* that he wouldn’t let them use his cellphone, according to the news station.

The boy’s father told WJLA that his son was a special needs student who had a learning disability. The victim was cornered in a room attached to a classroom at Ballou High School and laid his head down when he returned to class, his father said. The victim started to spit up blood when he got home that same day, according to WJLA.

He was taken to Washington Hospital Center on Jan. 11 for treatment. His father told WJLA that he reported the attack to authorities. The victim gave police a statement, as did his brother, who witnessed the assault, according to WJLA.

A member of the victim’s family, who was not identified, told the news station that the victim suffered a blood clot in his head after the assault. He suffered brain death over the weekend, according to WJLA.

Police told WTOP that they were investigating to determine whether the victim’s death was related to the reported attack.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police Department told WUSA that no arrests were immediately made in connection to the victim’s death. WJLA reported that authorities are awaiting results from an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

