0 High school basketball coach criticized after team wins playoff game 93-7

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. - A Massachusetts high school basketball coach is coming under fire after his basketball team beat student athletes from another school by 86 points.

The Division III South Sectional playoff game took place Wednesday between the East Bridgewater Lady Vikings and Madison Park Vocational High School Cardinals.

In the end, East Bridgewater won the game 93-7, something some parents say is an example of poor sportsmanship.

“I wouldn’t want to drive it so far into the dirt when you’re really rubbing it in their face. It’s one thing to beat a team; it’s another to really drag them through the mud. That’s just bad sportsmanship,” John Healey said.

Superintendent Liz Legault agreed and issued an apology.

"This was an unfortunate situation and shouldn’t be a reflection of our girls or the East Bridgewater Athletic Program. Both teams were excited for the first round of the playoffs and unfortunately they were not matched up well,” she said in a statement to WFXT.

But others say the criticism belongs with the superintendent – and that an apology isn’t necessary.

“The score is the score,” Joe Schwede said. “Not everyone is going to get a trophy; they’ve got to stop that. There’s going to be a winner and there’s going to be a loser.”

Parents told us there were only eight East Bridgewater girls dressed for the game, so some starters did play through the second half.

“We now have time to reflect, discuss, learn and move forward in the best interest of our girls and program,” Legault said.

The MIAA regulates high school sports in Massachusetts and told WFXT that the East Bridgewater team did not violate any rules in the victory.

