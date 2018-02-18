0 Here's why Olympic figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu's fans throw Winnie the Pooh bears on the ice

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - In one of the strangest stories that we’ve seen out of the 2018 Winter Olympics, beloved bear Winnie the Pooh is making a comeback.

The lovable bear is the unofficial mascot of Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu. Every time Hanyu takes to the ice, he keeps a stuffed bear on the side of the rink for good luck, often bowing to the toy before performing, Time magazine reported. Fans know of Hanyu's love for the character and throw Winnie the Pooh bears onto the rink. The carefree bear has proved to be a pretty effective spirit animal for Hanyu, who is considered by some to be the best figure skater in history.

>> Visit WPXI.com for complete coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics

DID YOU KNOW? Yuzuru Hanyu donates all those Winnie the Pooh bears that get thrown on the ice to local charities wherever he's skating. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/GJjkrND3fp — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 17, 2018

And the bears aren’t wasted, either. After Hanyu leaves the ice, the stuffed animals are collected and donated to local charities.

The 23-year-old won a gold medal in Pyeongchang on Saturday, making him the first male skater since 1952 to win back-to-back Olympic golds. In a New York Times profile of the star, the paper wrote that thousands of Hanyu’s fans traveled to South Korea to see him compete. Some of them wore Winnie the Pooh hats while others donned Winnie the Pooh costumes.

Pooh and his boo, Yuzuru Hanyu. pic.twitter.com/azcYTW5EW8 — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 17, 2018 Fans show their love by showering the ice rink with Pooh bears after witnessing a beautiful performance by #YuzuruHanyu! 😍 🐻✨ pic.twitter.com/UXTxYq2ku3 — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) February 16, 2018

>> Read more trending news

And the story of Hanyu’s gold medal performance has the kind of storybook twists and turns that you might expect from something a lot more dramatic than Winnie the Pooh. In the months leading up the games, when he should have been entering his final round of preparation, Hanyu suffered an injury to his ankle that threatened his performance. But, in a comeback story for the ages, the Japanese star managed to return with a vengeance, cementing himself as the greatest ice skater in the world. And, Winnie the Pooh was there on the sidelines for the entire thing.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.