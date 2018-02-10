Here's how to track the Tesla Roadster in space

The Tesla Roadster launched into orbit Wednesday can be tracked in space, thanks to NASA designating it a manmade celestial object.
Space enthusiasts can search for "SpaceX Roadster" in the Horizons system created by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory to track its movement.
The Tesla Roadster, now in solar orbit, has been officially logged as a celestial object by NASA:https://t.co/bDz2zFWdIc pic.twitter.com/CEVjBZXeKH— Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) February 8, 2018
The Virtual Telescope Project is also tracking the Tesla Roadster's space journey.
#Tesla #Roadster is flying across the stars. #Starman #FalconHeavy #ElonMusk #TeslaInSpace #TeslaRoadster @elonmusk @Tesla @TeslaMotorsClub— Virtual Telescope (@VirtualTelescop) February 8, 2018
more: https://t.co/Ss8GXnsbAp pic.twitter.com/4YHgQSqVbX
Scientists mapping the car's long-term path told Popular Mechanics that the car will do an "Earth flyby" in 2026, 2031 and 2039.
The Falcon Heavy rocket launched Wednesday as part of Elon Musk’s ambitious SpaceX project.
