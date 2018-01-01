Here are the NFL wild-card schedules

0

The NFL playoff field has finally been determined. Over the next few weeks, 12 teams will vie for berths in Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, which will be played Feb. 4.

The top seeds in the AFC and NFC are the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively. Both teams will receive a bye during the first week of the playoffs. The No. 2 seeds, Pittsburgh (AFC) and Minnesota (NFC) also receive a bye.

Rounding out the seeds in the AFC are No. 3 Jacksonville, followed by Kansas City, Tennessee and Buffalo. The Los Angeles Rams are the No. 3 seed in the NFC, followed by three teams from the NFC South -- New Orleans, Carolina and Atlanta.

Here is the playoff schedule for both leagues. All times listed are Eastern Standard Time.

The Wild Card round begins Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri, as Kansas City hosts Tennessee at 4:20 p.m. in a game televised by ESPN. The second game of the day pits Atlanta at Los Angeles in an 8:15 p.m. game at the Los Angeles Coliseum. That game will be televised by NBC.

On Sunday, Buffalo makes its first playoff appearance in 17 years as the Bills travel to Jacksonville for a 1:05 p.m. game that will be televised by CBS.

In the NFC that day, Carolina travels to New Orleans for a 4:40 p.m. game that will be aired on Fox.

The Divisional Round will be played the weekend of Jan. 13-14, with conference finals the following weekend.

