Here are the changes Florida governor wants made to gun laws after school shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - In the wake of mass shooting at a Florida high school, Gov. Rick Scott on Friday proposed a three-point plan to prevent gun violence that includes banning the sale of firearms to anyone younger than 21.

The announcement comes more than one week after deputies said Nikolas Cruz, 19, returned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after being expelled, fatally shot 17 people and injured more than a dozen others.

Scott's plan also calls for a trained law enforcement officer in every school in the state by the time the 2018 school year begins -- one officer for every 1,000 students on campus.

The plan will require mandatory active shooter training at all schools. Students, teachers and staff must complete all training and "code red" drills by the end of the first week of each semester.

Stoneman Douglas had one armed resource officer, who never entered the school during the shooting.

"I want to make it virtually impossible for anyone who has mental issues to use a gun," Scott said Friday during a news conference at the Florida State Capitol. "I want to make it virtually impossible for anyone who is a danger to themselves or others to use a gun."

The sale of bump stocks will be completely banned under the proposal.

Scott on Tuesday met with members of law enforcement, school administrators, teachers, mental health experts and leaders of various state agencies to discuss school safety and possible changes to gun laws.

Scott also met with students this week.

"He was very open to our ideas," Rain Valladares said. "He didn't say, 'I agree; I disagree.' He just wanted to hear our input on everything."

Student Carlos Rodriguez said he and his classmates will continue to fight for change.

"I'm hopeful and I'm confident that things will go well, because we are one voice -- we are one powerful voice," he said. "This is a movement that was begun by students and is run by students, and this is just one step.”

