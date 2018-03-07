Health officials warn about mumps exposure at national cheerleading event

Health officials in Texas sent a letter to parents warning that their children might have been exposed to mumps at a national cheerleading competition last month in Dallas, WFAA reported.
More than 23,000 cheerleaders and 2,600 coaches from 39 states and nine countries competed at the National Cheerleaders Association All-Star National Championships held Feb. 23-25 in downtown Dallas, the Dallas Morning News reported.
Chris Van Deusen, a spokesman for the Texas Department of State Health Services, said a person from another state who had mumps traveled to the competition, the Morning News reported.
The department sent a letter to those who participated in the competition and their families, WFAA reported.
Mumps is a contagious virus with symptoms that include swollen salivary glands, low-grade fever, fatigue and muscle aches, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It can be spread through saliva or from coughing and sneezing.
