He thought he was about to be pulled over, instead he was the one making arrest

A former security guard stepped in when he came across a man under the influence taking a police car for a joy ride in California.

Chris Marzan thought he was about to be pulled over by a Sacramento police officer, until he saw the cruiser crash into a nearby parking lot, reports KCRA. He quickly realized he wasn’t dealing with a police officer.

“I then saw an individual – a male – get out of the vehicle wearing gray sweats, black shirt, and I’m like, ‘He is definitely not an officer.’ He gets back into the patrol car, so I double back,” he recalled.

The driver, who authorities say was 22-year-old Zachary Samaha, stepped out of the vehicle to grab a beer from the market. Marzan swooped in and made a citizens arrest, placing handcuffs on him.

Marzan said he used caution since he did not know whether or not the driver was armed.

Following the incident, Marzan said that he didn’t consider himself a hero.

“Last night I took the opportunity to count my blessings and thank God for keeping Christian, myself and all others safe from what could have been a more serious situation with someone being injured or killed,” he added, speaking on the safety of his son during the incident.

Sacramento Police are investigating the theft of their patrol car.

“I don’t know why anybody would commit such a crime. We are looking into it right now, and we’re looking at our policies and procedures if there are any lessons learned from this event,” Sgt. Vance Chandler said.

He added a word of thanks to Marzan for his actions.

“We do need the help from the community. They’re our eyes and ears out there, so we are appreciative that we got the call, and we are very fortunate that nobody was hurt,” Chandler said.

