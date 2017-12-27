Grandma grabs gun, runs off would-be Christmas Eve intruder

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. - She may be a grandmother, but she’s not going to become a victim just because of her age.
Yvonda “Bonnie” Gatens, of Putnam County, West Virginia, told police that she woke up Christmas Eve morning to someone trying to break in through her bedroom window, WSAZ reported.
When she heard the noise, she grabbed the phone to call 911. She also grabbed her gun.
That’s when she warned the would-be intruder that she was armed.
Gatens told WSAZ that she said “get ready to die” and then the intruder fell to the side.
Police responded but did not find the alleged attempted burglar.
She’s now telling her neighbors to watch for anyone who seems suspicious.
“If you come in here, it’s going to be you or me, and I’ll see to it that it won’t be me” Gates warned anyone who would try to break into her home again.
