Good Samaritans save man in wheelchair from oncoming train

NEW YORK - A school bus driver helped save a man whose wheelchair got stuck in railroad tracks moments before an oncoming train crossed Wednesday.
Larry Hickam, 70, was driving to work at Deer Park Transportation, when he saw a man in an electric wheelchair stuck at a railroad crossing, according to Newsday.
“I could see the light of the train coming down,” Hickam told Newsday. “When we finally got him off the tracks, the gates went down and the train came by.”
Hickam, with the help of another passerby, were able to pick up the man, who was not identified, and the motorized cart, and move them off the tracks. The gates went down and the train passed moments later, Hickam said.
“He kept high-fiving us and thanking us,” Hickam said.
