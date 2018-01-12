Girls meet ‘Maui' at Hawaiian Costco

0

KAPOLEI, Oahu - Imagine running into Costco to stock up and running into one of the Hawaiian demigods, and a Disney character at that, in real life.

That’s exactly what happened to two little girls in Hawaii, Hawaii News Now reported.

They went to their local Costco with their mother, and as they were checking out, they thought they ran into Maui from Disney’s film “Moana.”

In reality, they met cashier William Vaana, who does look very close to the cartoon version of the demigod, Hawaii News Now reported.

Vaana admits that his look is very similar to the cartoon character voiced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

He’s even fashioned a giant fish hook like the one cartoon Maui must retrieve in the film, Hawaii News Now reported. Vaana also has perfected the signature “chee hoo” yell.

He has started to bank on the resemblance and has appeared at some children’s parties as Maui. Now he hopes to ride the wave of going viral and his celebrity to booking more.

But there is one thing more important. Vaana told Hawaii News Now that he just wants to make people happy.

