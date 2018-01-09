Girl, 8, dies after being shot with BB gun by younger brother

GRABILL, Ind. - An Indiana 8-year-old died Friday after being shot in the eye with a BB gun by her 6-year-old brother, Allen County officials said.
Deborah Kay Schwartz, of Grabill, died at a local hospital. The Allen County Coroner’s Office ruled her death a homicide, the county’s first of 2018.
Her death remained under investigation Tuesday by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, but authorities told WANE in Fort Wayne that the shooting appeared to be a tragic accident. Police and paramedics were called to the girl’s home around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, where they found her with the wound to the head. She was in critical condition when they arrived.
According to her obituary, Deborah is survived by her parents, six siblings and other relatives.
