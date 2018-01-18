Georgia mom's post about 5-year-old paying rent sparks viral Facebook conversation

0

At the age of 5, most kids are still learning the basics of counting, but one Georgia mom has tasked her 5-year-old with not only counting but learning the art of financial planning.

>> Read more trending news

Essence Evans has received international attention for her recent Facebook post, about requiring her 5-year-old daughter to pay toward the family’s rent, water, electricity, cable and food. Evans, who says she lives in Georgia, said in a Facebook post Jan. 14, that she gives her daughter a $7 allowance each week, so paying rent is a way to teach her some “real world” concepts.

“I explained to her that in the real world most people spend most of their paycheck on bills with little to spend on themselves,” Evans wrote. “So, I make her give me $5 dollars back. $1 for rent $1 for water $1 for electricity $1 for cable and $1 for food.”

Her daughter gets to keep $2 for herself or for saving.

I MAKE MY 5 YEAR OLD PAY RENT. Every week she gets $7 dollars in allowance. But I explained to her that in the real... Posted by Essence Evans on Sunday, January 14, 2018

The post has since been shared more than 314,000 times, and there are more than 44,000 comments, mainly praising Evans’ efforts to teach her daughter responsibility.

“I think this is absolutely amazing! It is a great way to teach her how the real world works and to get her a little savings account of her own so she has a good start when she moves out or goes to college or whatever she chooses to do,” Jennifer Barfield wrote in response to the post.

Cathy White Stark agreed, writing that Evans is “a fantastic parent! Kids are clueless how things work and yes,they have this sense of entitlement. ... Good job.”

Some supporters even told personal stories of how similar tactics served them well.

“My father did that with me. I never complained. But when he died. He left me close to $28,000.00 I was shocked,” wrote Jim Koloski.

While the chorus of praise resonates throughout most of social media, there have been some who call her methods a bit much for a 5-year-old.

Is cleaning after herself not enough responsibility for a 5yr old? Is it necessary to burden them w concepts that require a certain level of maturity? Can the child decide to move and rent elsewhere? In a way, the lesson being taught is how to remain a compliant hostage! — p v (@misterptweets) January 18, 2018

At 5 years old, the she should be teaching life skills appropriate for her age. This is not it. Parent fail. — Katica (@GOPPollAnalyst) January 18, 2018

Some applauded the general idea but critiqued Evans for charging her child for necessities, even if just a small fee.

I read the article. The mother's got the right idea about savings but the wrong approach to instill it. A 5YO child shouldn't be told she has to "pay" for basic necessities like shelter and food. This could set the stage for undue anxiety and fears about her security. — Lyn Powell (@vlynpowell) January 18, 2018

Evans’ Facebook post and the conversation around it have been featured on “Loose Women,” a television program in the United Kingdom, and several online news sites.

Evans did not immediately return The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for comment.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.