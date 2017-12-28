  • Gambler hits it big on Christmas at Texas casino

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    SAN ANTONIO, Texas - This will be a Christmas one lucky gambler will never forget. 

    The unidentified winner was able to pocket a $1.5 million jackpot playing Bally’s Million Degree progressive machine at Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The gambler, who hit the jackpot on Christmas Day, was described as a casino regular from Eagle Pass, Texas, KABB reported.

    The casino seems to be lucky on holidays.

    On Valentine’s Day, a woman won $1.2 million at the same casino while playing one of its penny machines, KABB reported.

    You may be interested in:

    © 2017 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories