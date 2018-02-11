  • French skater takes Beyoncé to the ice at Olympics

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Call it Beyoncé On Ice.

    >> Read more trending news

    A French figure skater took advantage of a new rule allowing competitors to perform to music with lyrics during the Winter Olympics, as Maé-Bérénice Méité skated to a medley of hits by Beyoncé.

    >> More Olympics coverage at WPXI.com

    Méité, decked out in a black-and-gold sequined jumpsuit, skated to a medley of Beyoncé’s hits, including “Run the World (Girls)” and “Halo,” Cosmopolitan reported.

    The International Skating Union adopted rules allowing music with lyrics after the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, The New York Times reported. Traditionally, skaters could only perform to instrumental versions of songs, Billboard reported.

    Méité, 23, said she picked Beyoncé for her routine because “(Her music) is crazy, wild, and fun," she told the magazine. “You can just dance to it, and that's how I am.”

    Méité,  a four-time national champ, had a few rough spots during her performance Sunday, including a tumble during the middle of the program, but her choice of music certainly stood out.

    She also performed her Beyoncé ice skating short program in January at the European Figure Skating Championships in Moscow.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories