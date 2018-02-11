French skater takes Beyoncé to the ice at Olympics

Call it Beyoncé On Ice.
A French figure skater took advantage of a new rule allowing competitors to perform to music with lyrics during the Winter Olympics, as Maé-Bérénice Méité skated to a medley of hits by Beyoncé.
Méité, decked out in a black-and-gold sequined jumpsuit, skated to a medley of Beyoncé’s hits, including “Run the World (Girls)” and “Halo,” Cosmopolitan reported.
Maé-Bérénice Méité, a French ice skater, performing her routine to Beyoncé's "Who Run The World" and "Halo." At the Winter Olympics.— Yoncé Hub (@theyoncehub) February 11, 2018
The International Skating Union adopted rules allowing music with lyrics after the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, The New York Times reported. Traditionally, skaters could only perform to instrumental versions of songs, Billboard reported.
Méité, 23, said she picked Beyoncé for her routine because “(Her music) is crazy, wild, and fun," she told the magazine. “You can just dance to it, and that's how I am.”
@MBMeite From the moment I saw you wearing that 🔥🔥🔥 jumpsuit I knew you were gonna be ICONIC, and then you go and skate to Beyoncé 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Also you're gorge 😍— Beck Nielsen (@NielsenBeck) February 11, 2018
It literally doesn't matter what happens put on the ice with @MBMeite she is such 🔥🔥🔥 to watch every time— Ashley Wagner (@AshWagner2010) February 11, 2018
Méité, a four-time national champ, had a few rough spots during her performance Sunday, including a tumble during the middle of the program, but her choice of music certainly stood out.
She also performed her Beyoncé ice skating short program in January at the European Figure Skating Championships in Moscow.
