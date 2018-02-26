Free Pancake Day 2018: IHOP offering free short stack on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the International House of Pancakes will be celebrating its 13th annual National Pancake Day. From 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. participating IHOP restaurants will be giving away short stacks (three buttermilk pancakes) in the hopes that customers will donate to the company's charity fund.
Tomorrow is IHOP® National Pancake Day®, celebrate your right to pancake with a free short stack of pancakes. pic.twitter.com/K9FAhaBRR6— IHOP (@IHOP) February 26, 2018
This year, IHOP has teamed up with Children’s Miracle Network patients to create pancakes with a twist. Look for Chocolate Cat Pancakes with Raspberry Custard and ‘Chocolate Chippies,’” “Oatmeal Raisin Pancakes,” and “SIMCakes” which are pancakes with milk chocolate toffee chunks.
The 2018 fund will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Shriners Hospitals for Children. The company hopes to raise $5 million, according to a press release. Since the first free pancake day in 2006, the company has raised $30 million.
Some restaurants will extend the hours for the deals until 10 p.m. Check with your local restaurant for hours. There is a one free short stack per guest limit, good while supplies last, and it applies to dine-in customers.
