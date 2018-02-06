‘Frasier' star, fan favorite John Mahoney dead at 77

Actor John Mahoney, most famous for his role as Martin Crane on “Frasier,” died on Sunday at the age of 77, according to his publicist and news reports.
In addition to his 11-season run on “Frasier,” Mahoney had numerous film credits and theatrical roles with the Steppenwolf Theater Company. He won a Tony Award for his appearance in “The House of Blue Leaves,” CBS Chicago reported.
Steppenwolf ensemble member actor John Mahoney has died, starred in 'Frazier' https://t.co/yUfjbIXeP2 via @suntimes— Tim Novak (@tnovaksuntimes) February 5, 2018
His film credits include “Moonstruck,” “Tin Men,” “Say Anything,” “Primal Fear,” “Barton Fink” and “Flipped.” He was also a prolific voice actor, with roles in “The Iron Giant” and “Antz” among other projects, according to the Washington Times.
For his television and big-screen work, the English-born actor was nominated for two Golden Globes and two Emmys.
On “Frasier” — perhaps his most famous role — Mahoney’s character was the father of Kelsey Grammer’s character, Frasier, and his brother Niles, played by David Hyde Pierce. Crane, a retired police detective and army veteran, was a no-nonsense foil for his two sons. He won a Screen Actor’s Guild (SAG) award for this role.
