Founder of ‘Ask Gary' medical, legal referral service arrested on DUI charge

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. - A prominent Florida chiropractor who founded a medical and lawyer referral service was arrested Thursday on a DUI charge, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Gary Kompothecras, 57, who founded the 1-800-ASK-GARY service and the father of a star of an MTV reality show, was arrested at 2 a.m. after a deputy clocked him driving more than 100 mph, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported.
According to the arrest report, Kompothecras was arrested while driving south on I-75 in Manatee County. He failed a field sobriety test and refused to give a breath sample, the Herald-Tribune reported.
Kompothecras uses marketing tools like signs, billboards and television advertising to draw customers to his 1-800-ASK-GARY business.
His son, Alex Kompothecras, has appeared on the MTV reality show “Siesta Key,” The Tampa Bay Times reported.
Gary Kompothecras was released from the Manatee County jail Thursday on $500 bail, the Herald-Tribune reported.
