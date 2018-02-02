0 Former lead singer of legendary Temptations, Dennis Edwards, dead at 74

CHICAGO - The former lead singer of the legendary Motown group The Temptations, Dennis Edwards, has died in Chicago, according to news reports.

Edwards, 74, who replaced The Temptations singer David Ruffin, died Thurday a day before his 75th birthday, his family confirmed to CBS News.

The Grammy Award-winner joined the successful soul group in 1968 and was featured on a number of hits, including “I Can’t Get Next to You,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” and “Ball of Confusion.” He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989 as a member of the Temptations.

Edwards was born in Birmingham, Alabama., on Feb. 3, 1943, but considered Detroit his home.

He was singing with a different group, the Contours, before joining The Temptations after the group fired Ruffin.

Edwards left the group around the time it split with Motown in the mid-1970s, but returned in 1980 when it reunited with Motown. He reunited with and split from the group several more times, until finally calling it quits in 1989, according to Rolling Stone.

Edwards scored a solo hit, “Don’t Look Any Further,” which climbed to No. 2 on the R&B chart.

Edwards was married to Ruth Pointer of the Pointer Sisters from 1976 to 1977, and had one daughter, Issa Pointer.

He died Thursday night in Chicago. His family did not release a cause of death.

Breaking: Dennis Edwards, former lead singer of The Temptations has died in Chicago - per family. He crooned the world over with “Cloud Nine" - “I Can't Get Next to You" & “Papa Was a Rollin' Stone.” Tomorrow, Edwards would have been 75. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/HWESouATfl — Brad Edwards (@tvbrad) February 2, 2018

So sad to hear about the death do former Temptations lead singer Dennis Edwards. He was 74. I last saw Dennis at Aretha Franklin’s birthday party in April 2016. We last talked early last year when I was considering having him sing at my parents 50th wedding anniversary. pic.twitter.com/QpiWSrgA6C — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) February 2, 2018

