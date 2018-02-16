  • Former deputy, crime analyst arrested, accused of soliciting prostitute, officials say

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A former Jacksonville Sheriff's Office employee is in the Duval County Jail after being accused of soliciting a prostitute near a convenience store. 

    According to a JSO report, Gilbert "Gil" Smith, 57, approached an undercover officer and asked them for oral sex in exchange for $20. Smith was taken into custody at 7:22 p.m. on Thursday. He declined to make a statement, JSO officials said.

    Smith is well-known in the community as a former spokesman for JSO and has been working as a crime and safety analyst for Jacksonville's Channel 4 since 2014.

    Smith served the community as a JSO officer for 26 years.

    On Friday, Smith waived his first appearance in court. 

